MOJO rockers Pesthouse make virtual reality

MOJO festival favourites Pesthouse are hoping to make musical ambitions a reality this year as they continue their journey on the west coast scene.

The initially experimental virtual two-piece, conceived by Sara Brass from Colintraive on Bute, and Gerry Tonner from Glasgow, unleashed their first-ever live performance at the MOJO festival and gave such an exciting, unusual indie set that it mesmerised the packed Craignish Village Hall audience back in October.

The duo are looking to build on such confidence-building performances with further live outings starting tomorrow (Saturday April 15) at a Homesong event in Clachan in North Kintyre, and will hopefully soon to be playing in venues throughout Glasgow.

Dan Griffiths, who welcomed them to MOJO in his role as festival director last year, said: “To get ready for gigs, Pesthouse have since re-worked their equipment so that it is easier to set up and play anywhere.

“They have also been developing their unique style in writing new material.

“They hope to complete an album this year after recently producing their excellent EP, HEYOKA, in 2022.”

Search ‘Pesthouse’ on Facebook for updates, more sounds and videos from their page.