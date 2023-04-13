FROM OUR FILES – Friday April 14, 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday April 12, 2013

HEADING: Memorable win for Atomaig Piseag

An Argyll ladies Gaelic choir is celebrating a marvellous start to its 10th anniversary

year with a memorable win for Scotland at the 42nd International Pan Celtic festival.

Atomaig Piseag won the title of best overall choir at the festival, which celebrates the

Celtic cultures of Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Man, Cornwall and Brittany, and

was held last week in Carlow in Ireland.

Participating choirs are required to sing two contrasting songs. The first winning Atomaig Piseag piece was Ghibhinn Caddal Math an Eilidh MacKenzie’s arrangement of a love song by Alan MacDonald, whose tune was one of the winning compositions in the first Òran Ùr do Mhuile competition four years ago.

The second offering was a specially commissioned rollicking Neil Huston

arrangement of Fiullaigean.

The choir, including members from Lochgilphead, Talbot and Tarbert, has enjoyed considerable success at previous Pan Celtic festivals, winning the ladies competition on four out of five visits but this time, festival judges also awarded Atomaig Piseag the supreme champion’s trophy for best choir overall.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Saturday April 11, 2003

HEADING: Service with a smile and support for runners

Lochgilphead Red Star held a coffee morning on Saturday and raised more than £175

for club funds.

The club would like to say thanks to Anne Houston and Lorraine MacDonald as well

as everyone who made baking and donated raffle prizes on the day.

There is no game this weekend because the lads have kept the diary free for the Flora

2003 London Marathon.

Lochgilphead Red Star would like to wish players Dougie Moore and Duncan

Maclean well in the marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

They would like to thank also the Lochgilphead Co-op and everyone who made a

donation to them for the Anthony Nolan Trust, when they were collecting at the store

on Saturday. They raised a whopping £353.

There will be more Anthony Nolan fundraising over this weekend, starting tonight in

the Victoria Hotel, Lochgilphead.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 8, 1983

HEADING: Museum prepares for the season

Auchindrain has nestled in a hollow below the main road just south of Inveraray in

Argyll since before recorded history.

For the last several hundred years it has been a cluster of low stone-built houses and

barns; part of a multiple-tenancy farm were several score of the inhabitants lived a

frugal life working the few acres and tending their stock in the surrounding hills.

Overtaken by history it might have become yet another jumble of stones lost in the

forests and hills of Argyll, but a trust was formed to preserve the place so that all

could see how our forefathers lived.

In October 1981 the trust was in dire financial straits, because of crippling interest

rates on the money spent in capital expenditure reconstructing Auchindrain.

Unless money could be found to save the project nearly 20 years of devoted effort would be lost.

The Friends of Auchindrain Society opened a general appeal which drew support

from all over the country, and sponsored many local fundraising activities.

A package has been constructed with the assistance of Argyll and Bute District Council, the Countryside Commission for Scotland, the Highlands and Islands Development Board and Strathclyde Regional Council to ensure the survival of the museum.

Argyle and Bute District Council, with the support of other bodies, has entered into a

commitment with the trust that gives Auchindrain a sound base to face the future.

It should be stressed that despite this arrangement the trustees are still responsible for

Auchindrain and the trust still retains its charitable status. Not that Auchindrain is out

of the woods yet; the maintenance and reconstruction of over 20 historic buildings is a

continuing and increasing financial burden.

Not to mention the reclamation of the land and gardens to demonstrate to the many visitors and children how people earned their simple living, and the preservation of many irreplaceable artefacts that constitute part of our national heritage.

The museum has reopened for the season and welcomes visitors.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, April 9, 1963

HEADING: County headquarters not for Oban

Council to proceed with the £338,000 Lochgilphead plan

A strong bid to have Argyllshire’s proposed new county offices built in Oban was

outvoted at a meeting of the county council held in Lochgilphead last week.

Instead, the council has adhered to its original decision to centralise the new offices at

Lochgilphead. Planning of the scheme will start as soon as possible.

The estimated cost of the project is £338,000 which includes the car park capable of

accommodating 60 to 70 cars plus the development of a five-acre site.

Mr WR Tocher, the county architect, told members that a cursory examination of the

Oban site enabled him to give an approximate estimate of £310,000 for a five-storey

building.

Also defeated at the meeting was a proposal that London financier Mr DC Cameron,

who has already built Cameron House in Oban, the suite of offices occupied by the

Department of Agriculture, should be asked on what terms he would be prepared to

build the county offices either in Oban or Lochgilphead.

The proposal that they should consider locating the county offices in Oban was moved

by Reverend D McKenzie, one of the Oban representatives on the council, who said

he did so, not because he bore Lochgilphead any ill-will but because he thought it

would benefit the county as a whole.

Anyone intending to establish a business would surely try to find out which was the

cheapest site before finalising his decision. To investigate the suitability of the Oban

site would not involve the council in any unnecessary delay.

Not to be outdone, Mrs Elizabeth Matheson immediately put in a plea for the village

of Ardrishaig, of which she is the council representative, and said that the site of the

former Royal Hotel would make an excellent stance for the county offices.

‘It has a wonderful situation, is already supplied with all the necessary site services

and would give a much-needed boost to the viability of Ardrishaig,’ she stated. She

reminded her fellow counsellors that two projects intended to revive the prosperity of

the village – a knitwear factory and a boat building industry had already fallen

through.

Mr Daniel McKinven, Campbeltown, said he was amazed at the question had even

been reopened.

The council had already agreed unanimously to build in Lochgilphead and he saw no

reason to change that decision. Mr AB Jones, Kinlochleven, said that since the council

had already waited so long for its new offices, he saw no harm in the project being

delayed for the short time that would be needed to investigate the Oban site, and for

this reason he supported the Oban.

Strongly opposed to the suggestion was Mr J Brunton McLennan, Dunoon, who said

that if weight was to be given to Mr McKenzie’s argument for Oban it would be quite

logical to investigate every potential site in the current county.

The decision to centralise the county offices at Lochgilphead had been taken two

years ago based on the recommendations of a consultative report which had cost

£2,000. If they were going to continue to change their minds it would simply result in

chaos. The county architect had already delegated two of his assistants to survey

potential sites at Lochgilphead. Now they had this request from Oban that another two assistants should be similarly delegated to have a look at the site which they were

prepared to offer.

Provost AP McGrory Campbeltown, observed that though the council might be able

to economise in one direction by building the offices in Oban, they might be faced

with a very big expenditure in another direction, namely the provision of housing for

the very considerable staffs which will be uprooted from both Campbeltown and

Lochgilphead.

Major Eric Moss, Glencoe, said that if they kept postponing this decision the county

offices would cost them twice as much no matter where they were built. He urged the

council to waste no further time and build immediately at Lochgilphead as already

decided.

The council agreed by 27 votes to 12 to go ahead with the building of the offices at

the Kilmory site at Lochgilphead. Footnote: in order to give comparable estimates, the

figures relating to the project both at Oban and Lochgilphead do not take into account

police accommodation.

●In 1963 Kinlochleven and Glencoe were both part of Argyll and the county had its

own constabulary. The creation of regional councils saw the majority of Argyll taken

into Strathclyde and places like Kinlochleven and Glencoe went into Highland. Police

forces also changed accordingly.

CAPTIONS:

2013: Atomaig Piseag pictured with conductor Raymond Bremner.

The choir has members from Ardrishaid, Barcaldine, Campbeltown, Dunoon, Lismore, Lochgilphead, Morven, Oban, Strachur, Tarbert Loch Fyne and Taynuilt. 15AAFROF01

2003: Red Star players Dougie Moore and Stuart Clark provided service with a smile at a coffee morning to raise funds for Anthony Nolan Trust. 15AAFROF02

1983: The interior of a croft at Auchindrain Museum, now open for the season. 15AAFROF03

1983: On Easter Monday a group of third-year pupils studying Latin at Lochgilphead High School set off on an eight-day visit to Provence in southern France. Led by Mr D Ferguson, they travelled as part of a larger group drawn from several Strathclyde schools. The object of the expedition is this was to visit, and study firsthand, the many splendid Roman remains of the area. 15AAFROF04