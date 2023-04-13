Environmental message in Two in a Barrel tour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A self-proclaimed ‘clowing duo’ are taking their family show on a tour of Scotland this spring – with a date announced for Ardfern.

Taken on tour by Scissor Kick, the Two in a Barrel tour promises to “explore our relationship to rubbish and the environment through physical theatre, clowning, and puppetry, and investigate how climate change and plastic pollution impacts our

lives”.

The 45-minute show, recommended for five years and over, will roll into Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern on Wednesday April 26 at 4pm.

A tour spokesperson said: “Exploring their extensive backgrounds in clowning, Ruxy Cantir and Sarah Rose Graber present a production filled with humour, colour, and fantastical props to engage families in a lively and topical story that will inspire action and thought.

“Best friends Riri and Moku are confined to a barrel sitting on top of an island of rubbish.

“Fascinated by the treasures that surround them, they love finding prizes in the vast waste and making up their own world of adventure and imagination.”

“Two in a Barrel is thought-provoking for young audiences, and addresses important issues in a way that engage with our role as changemakers.

“By looking at mass consumerism and the destructive effects non-biodegradable waste has on our environment, this Beckett-meets-Pixar show poses questions about the rubbish we produce and invokes awareness and environmental activism.”

Ruxy Cantir, performer and Two in a Barrel co-creator, said: “We are so excited to bring this beloved show to coastal communities across Scotland on our tour, where plastic pollution and the environmental issues we refer to are an immediate and visible problem, so this tour feels particularly relevant in starting up some important conversations with wee ones.”

For more information visit https://scissorkick.co.uk/