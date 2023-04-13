Announcements – April 14, 2023

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACCALLUM – MCPHERSON – at Kilmichael Glassary Church on April 14, 1973, Bill to Mary. Present address – 38 Fearnoch Park, Lochgilphead, PA31 8TG.

DEATHS

ALLAN – On April 9, 2023, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Donald McIndeor Allan, formerly of South Ardminish Farm Gigha, in his 91st year, beloved husband of Carole and much loved father of Margaret, Elaine and the late Maureen, dear father-in-law of Gerry, Hughie and much respected grandfather of Paul, Eddie, Richard, Emily, Robbie, James and the late Megan. Funeral service at Gigha Parish Church, on Monday, April 17, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Keill Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to R.N.L.I. Campbeltown.

HOPPERTON – Peacefully at Moss Park Care Home, Fort William on April 6, 2023, aged 80, Nan Ray (née Brown), beloved wife of the late Miles Hopperton, loving mother to Vivienne and Caroline, caring mother-in-law to David, and devoted Grandma to Ryan, Isla, Andrew, Iona and Fallon. Funeral arrangements to follow.

PATERSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital on April 7, 2023, Archibald Alexander Galbraith Paterson (Archie), in his 98th year, Crimond, Port Righ, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of Crystal and a much loved dad, papa and great-granda. Archie’s funeral will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in Saddell and Carradale Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Archie along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Saddell and Carradale Parish Church and the Fisherman’s Mission.

POPE – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 2 Park Terrace, Campbeltown on April 4, 2023, Anthony Pope (Tony), in his 61st year, dearly beloved dad of Kara, a much loved brother, loving uncle and friend to many. Tony’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 am., travelling up Longrow, Lochend Street, John Street along the Esplanade and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Tony along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. Tony’s family have requested that you wear something blue to the funeral if possible.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

MCALISTER – The family of the late Agnes McAlister wish to express our sincere thanks for all the kindness and support received at this time. Special thanks to Kenneth and family for their invaluable help. Chris, David and Ruairidh for adding that personal touch during the service, Mum would have been delighted. Special thanks too to Doctor Lazarus, our district nurses, Carers Direct, Carr Gomm and Shopper Aide for such wonderful care over the years. So very much appreciated. Thank you all.

IN MEMORIAM

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of Alastair, who died on April 17, 2012.

Those we love don’t go away

But walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved and missed and very dear.

– Ann and family.