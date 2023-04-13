A ‘dam’ fine grant for beaver centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The floodgates are open for a Knapdale beaver haven’s potential growth as it celebrates a six-figure lottery grant.

The Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation will use its grant of £136,192 to purchase the Argyll Beaver Centre at Barrandaimh in Knapdale, from Forestry and Land Scotland.

Its aim is to continue to provide educational and volunteering opportunities alongside its conservation work for the legally protected amphibious species.

Philip Price of Heart of Argyll said: “The acquisition of Barrandaimh is an amazing opportunity for the organisation to realise its plans, secure its long-term future and expand its reach into our community.”

Peter Creech, Heart of Argyll chairperson, detailed the positive community impact the extra funding will provide.

He told the Advertiser: “We have been here since 2017 and are now a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation or SCIO.

“There is still a huge amount of interest in the beavers since their introduction here for the Scottish Beaver Trials under ranger Oly Hemmings.

“Forestry and Land Scotland have since made the building available to us and the acquisition of this asset will give us great power to secure more funding, more stability, and bring a real focus to our beaver conservation efforts.

“It proves our commitment to this organisation for the future.

“Forestry and Land Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise have been very helpful in this process.”

The cash boost from the Scottish Land Fund will allow the centre to employ a development officer, with the aim of further broadening outreach and fostering connections with interested parties in the Knapdale and Mid Argyll communities.

Peter explained: “The development officer’s remit will be to enhance community engagement.

“We already work with local cubs, scouts, beavers, schools and various other groups in the area so we will look to further develop these links and bring more people to the centre to understand what we do here.

“They will also explore avenues of funding for the upkeep and growth the centre.

“We are delighted to be able to offer one new job, which we think is still significant in a rural area.”

The centre has plans to further develop its eco credentials.

Peter continued: “We are lit by 100 per cent solar-powered electric lighting in both summer and winter, and we have a composting toilet, which reduces our water use.

“This is all part of looking at ways that we can make ourselves more secure for the future.”