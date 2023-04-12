Works announced for A83 road

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Travellers from Kintyre and Mid Argyll using the A83 for work and leisure will need to look out for eight nights of roadworks on the Lochgilphead to Tarbert stretch.

The trunk road will be closed overnight, from 7pm to 5am, while £270,000-worth of carriageway improvements are made, from Sunday April 16 through to Thursday April 20, and from Sunday April 23 to Wednesday April 26.

Roads agency BEAR Scotland says no work will take place on Fridays or Saturdays.

Amnesty periods will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: “Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times, to ensure they are accommodated.

“The road will be open from 5am each day to keep disruption to a minimum, with a speed restriction of 30mph as traffic will be running over a temporary road surface.

“Access through the work site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

“These road surface improvements on the A83 will help address defects and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance, creating a smoother ride for road users.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

A sign leaving Tarbert northwards announces the overnight works. AA15roadworks01