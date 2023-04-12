Legislation strengthened to protect cattle industry

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Farmers bringing cattle into Scotland will be subject to tighter controls in order to reduce the risk of spreading Bovine Tuberculosis (TB).

From May 18, changes to legislation will come into force which will require stricter pre-movement testing of cattle, adding extra precautions for animals coming from areas of higher risk of infection.

In addition, compensation will be reduced for any unclean cattle slaughtered for TB control purposes. This will incentivise farmers to keep their animals clean and promote better animal health and welfare.

A new definition for isolation will also be introduced and compensation will be reduced for cattle which are not properly isolated. This will strengthen the protection of the main herd against onward spread of infection from any reactors or suspect reactors.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Although Scotland is officially TB free, cases do still occur – and breakdowns are extremely disruptive, upsetting and distressing for cattle owners.

“We are committed to maintaining Scotland’s low TB infection rates and OTF status, which is crucial to the success of our cattle industry.

“These legislative changes are part of a comprehensive, practical and proportionate programme of measures to minimise the risks from all potential sources of infection and reduce the risk of disease spread as far as possible.”

NFU Scotland Vice President Alasdair Macnab said: “NFUS welcomes Scottish Government’s commitment to continually reviewing the processes in place to protect Scotland’s cattle herd and to make sure they remain fit for purpose.

“The changes to the pre-movement test requirements and improved clarity around isolation are being introduced following a consultation process and should offer increased confidence to keepers.”