Argyll groups get a share of CalMac funding

Islay’s Rhinns Bumps, Babies and Beyond, Kintyre Recycling Ltd and Tarbert Soup Group are among the Argyll causes to benefit from the latest round of awards from the CalMac Community Fund.

Charity groups helping support those in need by tackling poverty, social isolation, providing community transport and improving wellbeing within their communities have benefited from funding awards of up to £2,000 from the ferry company.

Since it was set up in 2019, the CalMac Community Fund has made 258 awards benefiting more than 11,000 people.

Rhinns Bumps, Babies and Beyond supports Islay parents and children. CalMac will support core costs including venue hire and insurance, which will allow the group to build community relationships as well as combatting social isolation and improving the mental health of parents and young children. Roughly 10 families will benefit from the project.

Mary Redman of the group said: “The award will allow us to continue to provide a place for mothers and young children to meet, make new friendships and tackle social isolation in the rural community.

“Being a new parent can be lonely in normal times, but especially so after lockdown and enforced social distancing. The Rhinns Bumps Babies and Beyond group was set up in 2021 following the pandemic and subsequent baby boom!”

Other successful groups in Argyll and Bute include: Iona Village Hall’s Island Living Room project; Lismore Gaelic Heritage Centre; Lorn and Oban Healthy Options; MacDougall and Dunollie Preservation Trust; Argyll Wellbeing Hub; Hebridean Pursuits Outdoor Learning; Pennyghael Community Hall; Comunn Gaidhealach Mhuile; Solar Tiree; Oban Youth Café; Campbeltown Picture House; Islay and Jura Community Enterprise; Kintyre Recycling Ltd; Tarbert Soup Group; Islay Natural History Trust; Jura Playground Association; Cove and Kilcreggan Youth Café.

“We made a conscious effort to understand the challenges our communities are facing and shaped a fund to react to those needs,” said Gordon McKillop, CalMac’s corporate social responsibility manager. “We know the cost of living crisis is shifting the poverty line at a time when communities are rebounding from the pandemic.

“CalMac is engrained in Clyde and Hebridean life and we have a responsibility to ensuring life thrives. Our community fund continues to deliver impactful outcomes and we are excited to see the difference made by these new awards.”

Helen Wray, head of programmes at Foundation Scotland, added: “At Foundation Scotland, we are proud to continue to work in partnership with CalMac to manage their community fund.

“The importance of supporting small grassroots community groups and charities to meet the needs and rise in demand they are seeing in their local communities is hugely important particularly as the cost of living is rising and more people are struggling.

“It is always impressive how local communities respond to changing needs and this funding will make a real difference to the lives of people living in Clyde and Hebrides communities.”