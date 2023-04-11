Argyll folk can surf new coastguard site

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Those using the coastlines around Argyll for work or leisure can find out more about how to stay safe thanks to the launch of a dedicated HM Coastguard website.

The new site aims to make it easy for those working at, living by or visiting the coasts of Argyll and the rest of the UK waters, to access safety information and know how to get help in an emergency.

A spokesperson for Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “HM Coastguard is the operational arm of our agency and this dedicated website features safety tips, resources, information on its services.

“It also illustrates the great history and diverse range of teams and people that, together, make up the UK’s maritime search and rescue service.

“Visitors to the site will be able to prepare ahead of taking a coastal trip, with all of our safety advice brought together in one place for the first time.

“It will help to shape the future of the coastguard, with a section focused on potential recruits.

“The website will continue to grow and support our mission: to search, to rescue, to save.”

“For more information visit www.hmcoastguard.uk”