Mid Argyll derbies see Inveraray take the points

Mowi Premiership

Col-Glen 0 Inveraray 2

Two second half goals gave Inveraray a derby win against Col-Glen at Glendaruel.

Col-Glen were hoping to continue their good start to the season whilst Inveraray had Ross Montgomery and Ross MacMillan back after suspension and both started.

After an even first half, a more streetwise Inveraray side had Col-Glen on the back-foot for much of the second 45 minutes with Allan MacDonald putting them ahead on 55 minutes.

Ross MacMillan doubled Inveraray’s advantage with just 15 minutes remaining.

The contest was feisty at times and there was a flashpoint for referee Iain Kennedy to deal with on 80 minutes which resulted in a red card for Col-Glen’s Andrew MacVicar.

Inveraray first team coach John Smylie spoke afterwards: “It was another good two points from an away game.

“We never really hit the high standards set in the previous week’s game against Fort William but we knew it would be a different style of game against Col-Glen, and that it might take until the second half to get on top of them and get ahead of them in the game.

“So overall, I was happy that the boys stuck to their game plan, and we got a good two points in the end.”

The sides meet again this coming Saturday in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup quarter-finals, this time at the Winterton.

Skye Camanachd 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Skye Camanachd picked up their first points of the season after beating Glasgow Mid Argyll 1-0 at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.

This was Skye’s first home match of the year and, in the first half, Jordan Murchison was a constant threat for the Islanders with GMA’s Calum McLay going close when he fired narrowly by the far post from the left

Skye, who had the wind advantage in the second half, came close to taking the lead when GMA failed to clear Kenny Cushnie’s corner from the right and Jordan Murchison’s strike from a central position came off keeper Jonathon Oates’ post whilst, minutes later, Ruaraidh MacLeod just couldn’t get on the end of Jordan Murchison’s free-hit.

GMA should have gone in front when Calum McLay ran onto John McNulty’s good pass from the left but his shot from wide on the right went across the face of goal.

The game’s decisive moment came with just 11 minutes remaining when Skye keeper Murphy Henderson’s goal-hit was chested down and played on by Ross Gordon to Ruaraidh MacLeod on the right. James Pringle took over and slipped the ball to Ross Gordon and his shot deflected to Jordan Murchison who crashed the a shot high into the net to the keeper’s right.

Mowi South Division 1

Lochside Rovers 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

The Glasgow Mid Argyll second team came from behind to beat Lochside Rovers 2-1 at Ganavan.

Lochside’s Scott MacMillan scored the only goal of the first half on 30 minutes but

Ross Brown levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

It looked as if the sides would share the points until the final minute when Ross Brown scored his second to give GMA both points.

Kyles Athletic 1 Bute 4

The Bute seniors were 4-1 winners against the Kyles Athletic juniors in their first league game of the season at Tighnabruaich.

Josh Cowan on 5 minutes and Craig Fisher on 10 minutes gave Bute a two-goal interval lead.

The home side halved the deficit through Roddy McColl on 50 minutes but a second from Craig Fisher on 57 minutes and Rory McDonald’s effort on the stroke of full-time sealed the 4-1 victory.

Mowi South Division 2

Inveraray 2 Strachur-Dunoon 0

The Inveraray second team go top of the table on goal difference after beating third placed Strachur-Dunoon 2-0 at a sunny Winterton.

This was the second meeting in successive Saturdays between the sides with Inveraray winning 4-2 a week earlier in the opening round of the HIS Sutherland Cup. Inveraray’s John MacKenzie and Strachur-Dunoon’s Liam Robertson missed this one as they were both red carded 10 minutes from the end during the previous encounter.

Ewan Donnan, the division’s top scorer, bagged both Inveraray goals, netting on 15 and 80 minutes to take his tally to eight goals for the season and Donnan has bagged a brace in all four of Inveraray’s matches so far this season.

A satisfied Inveraray boss Andrew McMurdo said: “Today’s message to the players was to tidy up a bit with the ball and keep a clean sheet.

“On both accounts we were successful. It was great to continue with a mixture of youth and experience and as the season is progressing, we can see how that is helping the team gain momentum.

“We are still far from the finished article but every week, we are taking a step towards it. It can be difficult playing a familiar team twice in succession, but I think the experienced heads in the camp allowed us to maintain focus and direction.”

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – First Round

Tayforth 0 Kilmory 7

Kilmory progressed in the only Southern Section first round tie in the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup Competition with a 7-0 victory against Tayforth at Peffermill.

Alex Cunningham on 13 minutes and Bruce Johnstone on 20 minutes built a 2-0 lead with Sandy Leiper on 25 minutes and another from Bruce Johnstone on the half-hour making it 4-0 at the break.

Euan Gilmour added a fifth on 57 minutes and two late goals put gloss on the victory.

Euan Gilmour got his second on 83 minutes and Alex Cunningham did likewise a couple of minutes later to make it 7-0.

The tie was closer than the final scoreline suggests but Kilmory were deadly in front of goal and they will now face Strathspey or Boleskine in next month’s quarter-finals.

Alan MacDonald, Inveraray, beats the Col Glen defence to open the scoring for Inveraray.