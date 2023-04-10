”Avoid seaside gulls”, public advised

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Seagulls might be looking for a smorgasbord in Argyll’s coastal settlements during the Easter holiday season – but the public should leave them well alone and avoid feeding them.

That is the advice from a national animal control body, who are urging people to be wary of gulls, especially as their egg-laying season gets underway.

A spokesperson for the British Pest Control Association (BPCA) said: “After mating and nest-building in February and March, many gulls will be protecting nests and eggs towards the end of April and into May.

“However, we also remind people that avoiding gulls where possible is the best course of action, as interfering with wild birds, their eggs or nests could lead to prosecution.

“The Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981) means all wild birds and their eggs are protected, so it is vital that holiday-makers, householders or business owners don’t interfere with them.

“Gulls can pose a serious safety concern and have been known to attack people unexpectedly, which can be a frightening experience.

“Ensure picnic foods or take-aways are kept covered in opaque containers or eaten out of sight of gulls where possible. “