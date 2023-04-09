Scottish TV adventurer opens up Douglas Mausoleum

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Broadcaster, writer and Scottish adventurer Paul Murton was on hand recently to officially launch the new tourist season at Historic Kilmun.

Paul, who currently has his TV programme, Grand Tours of Scottish Rivers, airing on BBC Scotland, also performed an opening ceremony with a recently discovered key for the Douglas Mausoleum at the ancient venue, dubbed the Rosslyn of the West, on the banks of Holy Loch.

The Douglas Mausoleum is dedicated to the memory of General Sir John Douglas who saw action in the Crimean War including the Battle of Balaclava and the Siege of Sebastopol in 1854. Born in 1817, he inherited the Glenfinart estate in 1871 and died in 1888.

Jennifer Bryson, a trustee at Historic Kilmun, explained: “It was great to see Paul, a Patron of Historic Kilmun, open the mausoleum for the first time in front of so many friends.

“Historic Kilmun will be open from Thursday to Monday, 11am to 3pm, until the end of October. Expert guided tours will be available for visitors and we also have a busy programme of events, including live music, book sales and recitals using our famous water driven organ.”

For more information visit www.historickilmun.org