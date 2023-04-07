Trust laments HPMA plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The storm surrounding the potential introduction of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) in Argyll’s and Scotland’s coastal waters refuses to blow over, as the decision date on the proposed policy nears.

The Holyrood plan to designate 10 per cent of the nation’s coastal waters as HPMAs by 2026, which the policy document says will “place strict limits on some human activities, such as fishing and aquaculture”, has been met with widespread opposition from within the fishing industry in Argyll and the Clyde, from larger ‘white fish’ boats to independent creel boat fishers.

And one industry figure representing fishers in the region feels it is a restriction too far for an already highly regulated sphere.

Elaine Whyte, executive secretary of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, said: “The Clyde region and the areas to the north and west constitute a region of Scotland which has extensive protections and measures in place already.

“The introduction of a 10 per cent designation of Scottish waters to become HPMAs would not increase sustainability.

“It would see an increase in gear conflict, heavier fishing in areas outside the HMPAs and a loss of local sustainable family businesses and cultural character.

“There has already been a drastic decline in the number of boats operating in area during the past decade.

“Those fishing the waters here are already highly controlled, with five specific marine protection areas (MPAs) in operation.

“Since the MPAs were implemented only six years ago, the fleet in Tarbert Loch Fyne has reduced from 20 boats to around six boats. This pattern is repeated around the coast in our regions.”

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman also slammed the HPMA plan.

He said: “Scotland already has an extensive MPA network that the fishing industry has been closely involved in creating.

“These blue economy plans will push the fishing industry into the red.”

The Scottish Government has invited the public, including fishers, to give their opinions on the plan via a consulting questionnaire.

In floating the policy introduction, the SNP-Green coalition previously said: “We specifically commit to restoring marine habitats in Scotland’s inshore waters, with the aim of achieving good environmental status, recognising that those waters contain valuable blue carbon hotspots, nursery grounds for fish stocks and an array of rich marine wildlife and biodiversity.”

The public consultation closes on Monday April 17.