Three precious points for title-chasing Star

Lochgilphead Red Star 9-4 Dunoon

SAFL Premier Division



Lochgilphead Red Star welcomed Argyll rivals Dunoon to Lochgilphead on Saturday looking to avenge their 5-0 reverse in their cup tie earlier in the season, and did so in good style in an action-packed game.

The A&D Watt sponsored Star came out on top in a crazy game which saw 13 goals and two red cards.

Star got off to the perfect start when Ruaridh Green struck from just inside the box to open the scoring on his first start following his debut the previous week.

The hosts doubled their lead when Ciaran McPhie set up Stuart MacLean, who made no mistake from close range.

Dunoon, who have been in good form in recent weeks, showed their attacking strengths and battled back, however first they pulled one back from close range before their main striker Johnny Lehane brought the sides level after half an hour.

The tide turned Star’s way again five minutes before the break when McDonagh saw red for Dunoon after he brought down McPhie, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Red Star made this advantage count as they restored their lead on the stroke of half time, this time it was Craig Millar who found the bottom corner to end a pulsating first half with Star 3-2 up.

Star looked to set about securing the points early in the second half and went 4-2 up when Fraser Talbot reacted well at the back post to finish off from an Andy Weir cross.

Lee MacLean was next on target, scoring the goal of the day after quick thinking from a free kick by McPhie, who set up the midfielder to send a curling shot past the Dunoon keeper to make it 5-2.

Dunoon’s 10 men didn’t lie down, however, and they pulled another goal back to make it 5-3 with half an hour still to play.

Stuart MacLean then added a sixth goal before Ciaran McPhie got his first goal of the afternoon to put Star 7-3 up with 20 minutes to go.

Dunoon once again pulled a goal back, to make the score 7-4, with goals flying in at both ends.

A crazy spell for Stuart MacLean with 10 minutes to go saw him complete an excellent hat trick from close range to put Star 8-4 ahead before he saw a red card almost immediately after the restart for an elbow on Dunoon defender Anderson, and the sides were both down to 10 men.

The scoring was completed in injury time after a mix-up in the Dunoon defence saw the ball bounce into the net off the unfortunate Dunoon full back and the game finished 9-4 to Red Star.

This result, coupled with Arthurlie’s draw with Glynhill, gives the RJD Brickwork-sponsored Star renewed belief that they could yet win the title if they are successful at home to Neilston on Saturday April 15, however it is dependent on other results going their way.

Stuart MacLean, right, in action earlier in the season, was a hat-trick hero in Star’s 9-4 win last Saturday before receiving a late red card. Photograph: Chris Sanderson. NO_AA05neilstonredstar01