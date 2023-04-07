Three Joans’ ‘soup-er’ service
Joan Crooks, Joan MacLeod and Joan Haycock were among those who kept people arriving for the Lochgilphead Free Church monthly soup lunch fed and watered last Friday. It is an exciting time for the Lochnell Street-based Church as they appeal to the Mid Argyll public to find out how they think the hall could be used outside of the normal times of worship, from sports clubs to business meetings. Find the full story on the consultation plan on page five and read the report from the soup lunch on page 29. AA14souplunch02