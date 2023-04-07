Sporting seniors pivot to volleyball
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
A group of S5-S6 students at Lochgilphead High School went over land and sea last month to take part in their first volleyball competition.
Competing in the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, or MAKI league, the volleyballers won several of their matches of the round-robin format.
Campbeltown Grammar School were the eventual winners of the competition, which was hosted by Islay High School in the village of Bowmore.
Andrew Rossiter, head of LHS’ P.E department, said: “It was a first taste of volleyball competition for the pupils and a fun day out.
“It was a very worthwhile trip for the group.”
Lochgilphead Joint Campus S5-6 pupils on their volleyball MAKI league trip to Islay late last month. NO_AA14lochvolley01