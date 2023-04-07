Soup lunchers feel the warmth

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Free Church has big plans for its church building in the future, but its soup lunches are already being warmly received.

Joan Crooks, whose husband Rodger is the church minister, explained why the church decided to offer the get-togethers on the last Friday of each month in the church hall.

She said: “It is good for people to know who we are and that the church is connecting with the community. Some people might live and eat meals alone so it is company for them in a relaxed environment. The soup and home-baking are a big attraction.”

The next soup lunch is on Friday April 28 from noon at the church hall, through the Manse Brae entrance.

Clockwise, from left: Stanley and Mollie Hood, Sandy Gillies and Gretta Johnston. AA14souplunch01

From left: the three Joans – Crooks, MacLeod and Haycock – kept everyone supplied with soup, hot drinks and home-baking. AA14souplunch02

From left: Etta Black, Helen Batchelor, Avril Russell and Helen Clark. AA14souplunch03