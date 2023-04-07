School shinty team is back

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead High School made a happy return to competitive shinty for the first time in more than a decade, writes Fergus MacKay.

Played against Oban High School at MacRae Park in early Marc, the friendly featuring S1-S3 pupils from across the two opposing sides hints that good times lie ahead for competitive shinty in the area.

The thrilling game ended with a 1-1 draw after what was a keenly fought affair throughout, and considering that Lochgilphead are a ‘development’ team, there was a fine display of tackling, blocking, cleeking, passing and hitting throughout.

With clear blue skies overhead, the match began at a frantic pace and Oban opened the scoring in the very first minute, however the Lochgilphead defence, ably marshalled by Alexander MacKinlay at full back and Craig Gilmour at half back soon got a hold of proceedings.

Special mention should go to Kyra Robertson and Kian Crawford at wing centre and wing back who both had an outstanding second half in particular, and were involved in some fine passages of play with really good shinty on show.

Along with Douglas Cameron at full centre, they helped drag Lochgilphead back into the game and soon enough they equalised with a terrific team goal scored by Bryce Griffin.

Kayden MacKinlay bravely recovered from a heavy knock in the second half and had worked tirelessly throughout in the centerline and at half forward.

Meanwhile, Liam Cook in goal deserves credit for his performance.

He exhibited excellent hand to eye coordination, made several terrific stops and one outstanding save, helping to hold the fort with his fine performance in goals.

Second-half introduction Martin Stewart has to be mentioned also and deserves praise for his commitment enterprise.

Coach Mr Rab MacAskill said: “We have been thrilled to welcome newcomers each week and would remind all pupils that these practices are open to everyone on Tuesday lunchtimes.”

“Failte a h-uile duine!”

It must be said, too, that whole Oban team, headlined by goal scorer Innes Mackay, took the fight to Lochgilphead on away turf to achieve a well rounded and 1-1 draw.