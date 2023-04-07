Photograph of the week – April 7 2023
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
This wintry scene was one which showed the season of snow was not yet passed in mid-March when Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye captured these blue skies and seas and snow on Aran from Ardrishaig.
If you have a photograph you would like to share, please send it, with details of where it was taken and what of, with your name and where you are from, to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk