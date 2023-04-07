Leader – Friday April 07 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

People in Mid Argyll’s reaction to the implementation of car parking charges for a selection of forestry car parks in the county, confirmed to begin on May 1, has been largely of bemusement.

Even though the charges are small, some are concerned they will put people off enjoying our natural surroundings and exercising, and that it is another tax simply for wanting to enjoy the outdoors, whether visiting from afar, or wanting to enjoy the beauty and scenery right here on our doorstep, boosting our mental health.

A £3 outlay every other weekend is significant to many people, and on top of the cost of the fuel to get the car there, it can get expensive. Few of these scenic spots can be accessed without the use of a car; public transport is not always reliable and cycling on trunk roads an intense and often dangerous experience.

Also in this week’s paper, customers stuck in smart meter limbo, as Graeme Gauld was, will hopefully be encouraged after his few steps, including reaching out to the Squeak for help, led to a meter installation after months of waiting. We hope his story of having to wait the best part of two years will mean they have more joy with their own enquiries.