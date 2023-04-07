Graeme’s advice to get smart meter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead man has told how he managed to get his smart meter installed after waiting for months.

Graeme Gauld credited the work of his MSPs office – and a helping hand from the Squeak – for his repeated requests for a home smart meter finally being dealt with.

Last month in the Advertiser we told how Graeme, a homeowner who wanted to sell surplus energy back to the grid, endured a ‘farcical’ merry-go-round of calling, waiting and calling again, since applying for his smart meter last November.

Graeme, who is retired, says others in Mid Argyll have waited even longer, some for two years, to have a meter installed.

But there was good news last week for Graeme when installers SMS sent out an engineer, on March 29, and he has had no problems with it since.

Graeme said: “The SMS engineer came to the house in bucketing rain and we had to make a canopy for him to work outside. He was pleasant and professional, and I have had no issues since.

“Interestingly, mine was one of four Argyll properties he said he visited last Wednesday, with installations done in Colintraive and Ardfern, too.

“The situation was becoming farcical with cancellation after cancellation, to the point where I was even offering to cover part of the job out of my own pocket.”

Graeme listed the steps he took to ensure he finally got a meter in his home.

He continued: “First, contact your supplier directly by telephone to make a request [for a smart meter installation].

“Then, if you don’t hear anything back within three to four weeks, make a ‘complaint’.

“This means your complaint stays logged until dealt with. Next, contact your MSP or MP. This had the effect of ‘escalating’ my complaint with Octopus Energy.

“After this, reaching out to the local press definitely had an impact, both from the perspective of political engagement and from the supplier. It is hard for businesses to stay anonymous if they know others are watching.

“To be fair to Octopus, they seem to place strong emphasis on customer service, so I wasn’t waiting as long as some who have been two years and had no installer visit. It seems to depend on people’s supplier.

“Living in Argyll should not prevent someone from having a smart meter, but sadly that seems to be the case.”

Graeme feels he has a solution that could make installations easier, by centralising the service from all the energy providers.

He added: ” A central website and contact number for installations in Scotland, covering all energy suppliers, could make the process much easier and allow for smoother scheduling of installation work in ‘remote’ areas.

“It is not just about Argyll, it is about all remote areas of Scotland where there is a reduced service.”

Getting a smart meter installed has been no easy task for Argyll residents during the past two years and more. AA14smartmeter01