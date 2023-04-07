From Our Files – April 7 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday April 5 2013

Cheers to the first Mid Argyll World Beer Festival

Thirsty residents in Lochgilphead gave their full support to the Mid Argyll World Beer Festival over the Easter weekend.

Locals packed into the Stag Hotel between Friday and Monday to sample more than 600 beers from around the globe and listen to live music.

June Craig, owner of the hotel, said despite the bad weather the previous week there has been a fantastic turnout, especially from locals.

“We considered postponing it because we had a number of visitors calling to say they were concerned about the weather,” she said.

“But we decided to go ahead and we are so grateful to everyone who came and gave us their support.”

Hoping to avoid the bad weather for further events future events, June said: “We are thinking of bringing it back next year but when it’s warmer. We have had so many kind comments, thank you to everyone who came and gave their support.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 4 2003

Anger over wind farm

A controversial wind farm near Inveraray has been given the green light by the Scottish executive.

PowerGen renewables, the company that will run the 24 turbine farm at An Suide, near the Eredine Forest on the plateau between Loch Fyne and Loch Awe, has welcomed the decision.

Dave Farrier, development manager at PowerGen Renewables said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Executive has given the go-ahead for the scheme and in doing so they have endorsed the decision made by the local councillors in 2001.

“It is unfortunate that the application had to go to a public local enquiry before being granted permission but we are now in a position to progress An Suide towards construction.

“With the government calling for an increase in green generation and for reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, decisions such as this can only help the country research targets.”

However, Marilyn Henderson of Avich and Kilchrenan Community Council, which objected to the plans, said she was sickened by the decision.

She said: “We really thought it had a chance it wouldn’t be passed. The Scottish Executive went against their own departments like Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), we were really devastated about it. We are wondering if SNH might forward an appeal to the judiciary.

“The planning department put it in for refusal and the council went against their own planning department. I’m absolutely livid about it.”

Argyll and Bute Council had approve the plan in December 2001, despite council officers’ advice to refuse it.

The officers said the wind farm could ruin the landscape surrounding Inveraray and the view of Loch Fyne.

The councillors said the wind farm would barely be visible from Inveraray; be good for the environment, and help the Argyllshire economy. The plans were also opposed by Scottish Natural Heritage and Historic Scotland.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, April 1983

Ardrishaig traders protest

A decision by the district valuer to treble the rental on council-owned shops in Ardrishaig has led to a storm of protest from local traders with claims that many businesses will have to close down if the increase is going through.

One local merchant will have his rent increased from £950 to £2,950 per annum, with others facing a similar prospect.

On average the increase will mean a rent increase of 40 per cent each year over a five-year period, significantly higher than the rate of inflation – even in the worst period of the recession. At present the inflation rate stands at between five and six per cent.

Local district councillor Donnie MacMillan, who runs the Mid Argyll Creamery in Chalmers Street, this week spoke bitterly about the increase.

“While the shopkeepers expected increases they didn’t expect their rent to be trebled. Profits and business have been decreasing in the past few years but the business community seems to be getting clobbered all the time.

“How long they can survive under this battering is hard to say.”

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute District Council said on Monday that the council had not yet been advised by the district valuer of his findings but it was not unusual for the tenants to receive notification of valuer’s recommendations before the local authority.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday April 2 1963

Poltalloch’s grandson christened

The christening of the infant son of Mr and Mrs Robin Malcolm of Poltalloch, took place on March 30 in Saint Columba’s, Poltalloch.

It was performed by the Reverend Tufnell Barrett, Rector of Christ Church, Lochgilphead, and the child received the names of Ian Rory. The godparents were the Hon Sarah Maclay, Sir William Lithgow BT of Ormsary and Mr Hugh Blakeney.

Television

In a Scottish Television programme on March 22 showing wedding dresses and other gowns, the junior bridesmaid was Miss Christine Strickland, daughter of Mr and Mrs William Strickland, Canal Bank House, Ardrishaig.

Renamed

Scottish Oils and Shell Max Ltd announces that it has changed its name and will in future be known as Shell and BP Scotland Ltd.