Announcements – 7 April, 2023

DEATHS

BROWNIE – Suddenly on March 24, 2023, Ronald Calder Brownie (Ronnie), in his 81st year, Airds, Carradale, dearly beloved son of the late Frederick and Catherine Brownie and a loving brother, uncle and great-uncle. Ronnie’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in Saddell and Carradale Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Ronnie along our route. Family flowers only please.

BYRNE – Steve. On March 20, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.

GILLIES – Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on April 1, 2023, Mary Gillies, in her 94th year, Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Gillies, loving mum of Fiona, much loved gran of Katie, Jennifer and Duncan, adored nana of Chloe and Archie. Mary’s funeral will take place on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. travelling up Longrow, Millknowe, High Street, George Street, along the Esplanade, round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Mary along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

HUNTER – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on March 31, 2023, Helen Stark Wallace, in her 83rd year, 2 Wallace Cottages, Southend, dearly beloved wife of William (Bill) Hunter, a much loved sister of May and sister-in-law of Tom. Helen’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in Keil Cemetery, Southend. To which all friends are respectfully invited. Bill has requested that anyone attending the service wear bright colours.

KEAR – Peacefully at home, The Rectory, Argyll Street, Campbeltown, on March 30, 2023, Mary (Maisie) Kear née Blair in her 99th year formerly of Whynfield, Glengilp Road, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Alfred (Curly), much loved mum of Elsie and mother-in-law of the late Robert. The most wonderful Nana to Lorne and Carol and to her great-grandchildren Jack, Niamh, Sam, Harry and Seumas and much loved granny-in-law of James.

McIVER – Peacefully at home, Ardtalla, Stronvaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on March 30, 2023, Harry McIver, in his 91st year. Dearly beloved husband of May, loving dad of Catriona, father-in-law of Jim and much loved granda of Lynn and her husband Kevin.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at home, Machair Uinnein, Machrihanish, on April 1, 2023, Charles McMillan, aged 88 years, dearly beloved husband of Jen McMillan, loving father of the late Jane and friend to many. Charlie’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. You may attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Charlie along our route. Family flowers only. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Campbeltown Hospital.

ROWATT – Peacefully at home, 5 Glengilp, after a long illness, with her family by her side, on March 27, 2023, Janet (Janette) Rowatt, née Clark, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Ian, and much loved mother of Lorna and Jennifer. Adored Nana of Carah, Holly and Erin. Dear sister of the late Donald Ian Clark (Oban). Respected mother-in-law of Stephen and Ewan. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10.30am, thereafter to Clydebank Crematorium, Dalnottar at 1.30pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. donations to Alzheimer Scotland.

SCHRODER –

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with his daughter by his side, on March 20, 2023, Fred Schroder, in his 79th

year, Woodbank Cottages, Oatfield, Campbeltown. Dearly beloved dad of Lisa and Tina and a loving granda of Nuala and Finlay.

STABLES – On March 28, 2023, suddenly but peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Glasgow, Martin Mathew Stables in his 84th year, beloved husband of Elaine and much loved father of the late Jonathan. Cremation took place at Cardross Crematorium on April 6. Sorely missed by all the family.

WARMERDAM – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, after a short illness borne bravely, Frances Warmerdam, in her 75th year, of Rhudle Farm, Kilmichael Glassary. Beloved wife of John, much loved Mum of Ian and Ben; and dearly loved Granny of Ross, Maria, Alice, Patrick and Angus. A much respected mother-in-law. A very good and dear friend to many. A private service of committal will be held at Cardross Crematorium. A memorial service will be held in Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church. Kilmartin on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3.00pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Glenaray Ward Patient Fund. Enquiries contact Donald MacDonald.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACLAREN – The family of the late John MacLaren would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all medical staff involved and to Ashgrove Care Home in Dunoon for all the kind care and attention received, special to thanks also to Rev Dorothy Wallace for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, George Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland totalled £385, with thanks to all who contributed.

SHAW – David, Robert and Mary-Ann would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to all staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Carradale Surgery, Community Nurses, Kitty Millar and Carr Gomm Carers for their dedicated care. Thanks also to Marion MacDonald for a comforting and uplifting service. Kenny Blair and family for professional service and guidance. May and Bill Currie at The Glen for the purvey and finally to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. The amount of £588 will be divided between Macmillan Nurses (Kintyre Locality) and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

ALDRED – Treasured memories of Georgie née McKerlie, died April 3, 2021.

Love from all the family.

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear mum Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

If memories bring us closer, we are never far apart.

For you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

Loved and remembered every day, missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert, Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.

MACLULLICH – In loving memory of Duncan who died on April 11, 2013, dear husband, father and brother.

Always in our thoughts

– Annette, Alasdair and Ishobel.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of our dad, Robbie, who passed away on April 7, 2021.

We’ve so many precious memories

To last our whole lives through

Each one of them reminders

Of how much we’re missing you

Lots of love from all the family xxx

MUIR – Precious memories of John, a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Of all the precious gifts in life

However great or small

to have you as a brother

Was the great gift of all

– Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.

MUIR – In loving memory of John (Tuney) on your first anniversary. Much loved brother, gone but not forgotten.

– Maurice, Sandra and the boys.