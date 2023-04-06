Rugby clubs can tap into climate fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Royal Bank RugbyForce has opened applications for its 2023 programme, inviting rugby clubs from across Scotland to apply for funding to help them tackle climate change.

Delivered in partnership between Royal Bank of Scotland and Scottish Rugby, 10 winning clubs will receive a £3,000 ‘regeneration’ grant which can be used to kickstart their climate action.

Winning applications could include efforts to tackle waste and carbon emissions as well as community action to improve the local environment such as planting new trees, wildlife conservation or beach cleans.

As well as a the £30,000 prize fund for the top 10 applications, RBS will also award a further £25,000 shared between up to 100 runner-up clubs in recognition of the importance of taking climate action.

Meanwhile, every rugby club in Scotland will receive access to a free digital toolkit, with information and tips to help clubs make a meaningful difference to the planet, while a Young Ambassador programme is to be launched.

A spokesperson said: “The Young Ambassador programme will see a new 15-strong squad, aged 18-35, elected to represent their club, and supported with £500 to deliver a project of their choosing which aims to make positive environmental change.

“The new squad from all five Scottish Rugby regions will be chosen based on meeting criteria on how they would utilise the grant, as well as the community work they are currently delivering through their local club.

“Apply at www.rbs.co.uk/clubgrants.html“