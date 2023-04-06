Police hold Argyll recruitment events

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland offices in Mid Argyll and Kintyre hosted recruitment events designed to inform would-be recruits from the community about life within the emergency service.

The Police Scotland recruitment team and Mid Argyll-based officers welcomed the public to Lochgilphead police office last Tuesday evening to talk about a potential career in the police.

On the same day, a women-only recruitment event took place online with case studies and guidance about work in policing.

Last Wednesday evening, the recruitment roadshow moved to Campbeltown police office at Hazelburn, where Kintyre-based police told the public who came along about their roles in the community.

Sergeant David Rushworth of the Positive Action Team at Police Scotland said: “We had carried out promotion in each of the towns with posters and leaflets as well as promoting the events on social media.

“In total, across the three locations, 16 locals attended the events with applications already being submitted in the days after the events.

“At the events themselves, we discussed the recruitment process, the training at the Scottish Police College and what life as a police officer is like.

“We had police officers working within these communities attend each event to ensure local people had the chance to speak with local officers to find out about the role and responsibilities.

“The ultimate aim of our events was to showcase the fact there are fantastic opportunities to change your life and join Police Scotland in Argyll.

“With the recruitment process moving fast, changing your career or embarking on a first career in a job that is exciting, varied and massively rewarding could only be a matter of months away.”