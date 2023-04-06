Police Files 7.4.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Abusive behaviour allegation

A 66-year-old man was arrested after becoming abusive and swearing repeatedly at police officers who were talking to him at at 5.20pm on Thursday March 30, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Reported

At 6.30pm on Tuesday March 28, on the A83, near Lochgair, officers stopped a white Ford Transit after allegedly observing it speeding in a 50mph limit and overtaking without a clear view ahead. The driver, a 43-year-old man, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for the offence detailed.

Charged

At 12.20pm on Sunday April 2, on the A83, Lochgilphead, officers on patrol stopped and searched a car and its passengers under the Misuse of Drugs Act. One of the male passengers was allegedly found in possession of 0.1g of cannabis and a knuckle duster. The 44-year-old was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Possession of a controlled substance

At 6.40pm on Saturday April 1, on the Canal Path, Ardrishaig, officers on patrol detained and searched a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The 21-year-old man was found to be in possession of 1.7g of cannabis. He issued with a Recorded Police Warning and the cannabis was seized.