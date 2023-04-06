Highland fling for ‘Voice of Shinty’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Tickets have gone on sale for a special performance to mark the retirement from sports broadcasting of Hugh Dan MacLennan, a national voice of shinty since 1990.

“Hugh Dan’s Highland Fling”, is to be held at Eden Court in Inverness on Friday September 15, the evening before the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final in Inverness, and will be hosted by BBC Scotland’s Gary Innes, who has worked as co-commentator with Hugh Dan for a number of years on the television coverage of shinty’s showpiece occasion.

The 2023 cup final, to be played as the Bught Park, Inverness, on Saturday September 16, marks 100 years since the first camanachd final played at the iconic venue and the 40th anniversary of Hugh Dan’s first Camanachd final in 1983 alongside the legendary David Francey and George Slater.

It will also be one if the last big matches to take place at the Bught, with multi-million-pound work on the new shinty exhibition space and stand renovation to be started soon after the final.

Innes will host the event as well as take part in the musical aspects of the show, discussing with Hugh Dan how he became involved in broadcasting originally and how the chance to work for the BBC in sport offered the opportunity to become involved eventually in football, shinty, curling and rugby commentaries with BBC ALBA and the SRU, World Championship orienteering events and attendance at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Innes said: “The happy coincidence of the various strands involved in the cup final and Hugh Dan’s retirement offer us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the events of the past 40 years, along with getting the chance to hear from some of the legendary figures he has worked with.

“I am delighted to say that BBC Radio Scotland’s Iain Anderson, the Ceilidh King himself, Fergie MacDonald MBE, and piping legend Duncan MacGillivray of Calrossie will be amongst some of the guests who will be reflecting on Hugh Dan’s work, with the latter two giving the audience a tune or three, and a line-up of award-winning musicians performing, who have worked with both of us on various projects over the years, and we look forward to announcing more names to Hugh Dan’s Final Fling in the coming months.”

Hugh Dan will commentate on the Camanachd Cup Final for the last time the day after the Eden Court event, but will continue with his sports reporting and commentary work this year on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and BBC ALBA as well as on the SRU’s super6 series.

Hugh Dan said: “All good things come to an end and it is an appropriate coincidence of events this September which gives us a great chance to bring as many people as possible who have helped me throughout the years to have a bit of fun. There’s plenty of reminiscing and crack going to be on offer given the line-up Gary is pulling together.”

Tickets for Hugh Dan’s Final Fling are now on sale at eden-court.co.uk/event/hugh-dans-final-fling