Fundraiser Aimee-Leigh a cut above

A childcare worker who looks after youngsters in Mid Argyll has had her hair cut dramatically shorter – by her own standards – and will donate the locks to a children’s charity.

Aimee-Leigh Bell, who has been growing her hair for the past seven years, had locks of her 34-inch hair from root to end cut by 15 inches last Wednesday at her workplace Badden Farm Nursery.

Aimee-Leigh, who is originally from Falkirk but lives in Tarbert, explained moments after her haircut: “Children can lose their hair because of conditions like alopecia or from the side-effects of treatment for serious illnesses.

“It can be an important part of a person’s identity and I fell personally it is a big part of my identity having grown my hair since I was 16.

“I haven’t looked in the mirror yet but it already feels like a drastic change!

“The hair that has been cut off will be donated to The Little Princess Trust to be turned into wigs.

“It costs £150 to make a wig so we hope this, combined with the fundraising we are doing, will help to improve a young person’s self-confidence through the charity’s work.

“Our fundraising has been done through donations at the nursery.”

By the beginning of this week, Aimee-Leigh was well on track to reach and even surpass her fundraising target of £500.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far.

“Anyone who would still like to donate to The Little Princess Trust can give directly to the charity at littleprincesses.org.uk/donate-money

It was a big decision for the 23-year-old to have her precious locks snipped – but she was in the safest of hands with fellow nursery worker Emma McCormick, who worked her magic with comb and scissors, temporarily taking up her original trade of hairdressing, in which she has 20 years’ experience.

Jennifer Campbell, manager of Badden Farm Nursery, told of the centre’s pride at Aimee-Leigh’s charity feat.

She said: “Aimee-Leigh has been here a while now and is a valued member of the team.

“It is a great charity that she has backed.

“We are always delighted to see people acting on their own initiative to help others and we are grateful to the parents of children here at Badden Farm for the support they have given to a really good cause.”