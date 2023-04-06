Aileen talks photographs at Inveraray
Lochgilphead fundraiser Aileen Gillies turned the focus onto her charity calendars when she addressed Inveraray Wednesday Club.
Photographer Aileen, who has raised more than £10,000 for charity Macmillan’s work in Lochgilphead and Mid Argyll since starting photography as a hobby during lockdown, took centre stage at the club’s last meeting of its six-month season, held in the town’s Nicoll Hall.
A club spokesperson said: “Aileen gave a talk about her photography and showed us an interesting slideshow of a selection of her own photographs. This was followed by a delicious afternoon tea and raffle. Wednesday Club will resume in October.”
Aileen Gillies, right, presents her photography and calendar work to Inveraray Wednesday Club. NO_AA14wednesday01