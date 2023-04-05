A83 night closures

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will be carrying out eight nights of road improvements worth £270k on the A83 between Lochgilphead and Tarbert, with works taking place from April 16 to 26.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the road will be closed overnight, from 7pm to 5am, while the improvements take place, with the road being closed from Sunday April 16 to Thursday April 20, and Sunday April 23 to Wednesday April 26. No work will take place on Fridays or Saturdays.

Amnesty periods will be provided at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am and 4am. Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times, to ensure they are accommodated.

The road will be open from 5am each day to keep disruption to a minimum, with a speed restriction of 30mph as traffic will be running over a temporary road surface. Access through the work site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “We have a strong track record of delivering road improvement schemes and keeping the network moving for the benefit of motorists and local communities.

“These road surface improvements on the A83 will help address defects and reduce the need for ongoing maintenance. The project will also improve the road surface, creating a smoother ride for road users.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists. Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.

“We have taken steps to limit the overall impact by carrying out the work overnight. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.traffic.gov.scot or Twitter @trafficscotland.