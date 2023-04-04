The race to save Lochgoilhead’s sea wall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Lochgoil Community Trust has set up a crowd funder to help raise the cash needed to save Lochgoilhead’s ancient sea wall and an iconic viewpoint from erosion.

The trust has set a target of £90,000 to save 85 metres of the ancient sea defences, which have protected the village from flooding for many years.

In recent times Loch Goil has burst its banks and flooded the village’s car park, posing a risk to nearby houses, which has been worsened by flooding from the nearby River Goil.

The village green, which hosts an iconic viewpoint for visitors to the village, is also in danger of collapsing onto the nearby beach if the wall is eroded further.

Chairperson of the Loch Goil Community Trust Tim King said: “The wall is imminently in real danger of collapsing and it’s a big issue for Lochgoilhead.

“We’ve had quotations from three construction companies and the trust has undertaken extensive fundraising efforts because we can’t expect trust members or villagers to raise the funds alone.

“It is an ancient sea wall and there are large holes in it that the sea is getting into. This despite an attempt to shore up the wall two years ago after some large donations from the Forestry Land Scotland.”

The trust plans to use large boulders to naturally protect the wall from waves and has clarified that any unused funds from the fundraiser will be invested in planting along the village’s sea front.

It has raised around £300 since the fundraiser was set-up earlier this month, but Mr King says that it is still early days and that the aim is to repair the sea wall before the winter storms return later this year.

He said: “When the high tides are coupled with winter storms the car park area floods and when the storms are quite violent, they expose the damage to the wall.

“We have several funding applications that are awaiting decisions at the moment and we want to represent the democratic value of this project to the people of Lochgoilhead.”

As a remote community, Lochgoilhead feels the force of severe weather, with landslips at the Rest and Be Thankful on the A83, flooding from the River Goil and current storms all likely to be exacerbated by climate change.

More information about the fundraiser is available from the Lochgoil Community Trust website.