Showcase project to link up island talent

The Culture, Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS) has appointed a dedicated islands team to help support and showcase talent across Argyll and Bute’s 23 inhabited islands.

Caitlin McNeill, who lives and works in Colonsay, is CHARTS’ new Islands Culture Officer.

She is now working with some of the organisation’s 100-plus members who live and work on Argyll islands to help them with new projects, create links and show their work to a wider audience.

Ràmh – CHARTS’ 12-month Islands Development Project – has been funded to support the delivery of the Scottish Government’s National Islands Plan and is backed by Argyll and Bute Council, the Scottish Government Islands Team and Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

Amy Dunnachie, an artist based in Jura, is the islands lead artist for Ràmh’s arts-led consultation for the under 30 age group.

And Mary Morrison, is an artist originally from Harris, has an extensive background in arts project management in rural areas and will be providing consultation and strategic support.

Caitlin and her colleagues have sent island residents a survey in English and Gaelic to consult them about what they need and want to achieve.

They have also been working with CHARTS’ membership to connect islanders.

Caitlin added: “Ràmh is the Gaelic word for oar or paddle. The expression ‘air an aon ràmh’, meaning all working together, or from the same oar, sums up the spirit of this project.

“Argyll has had a huge cultural influence on the rest of Scotland and the artistic output of islanders has been enormous.

“My aim is to take some of what we are grateful for in the islands here and bring it to a wider audience, as well as ensuring islanders are getting the same fair opportunities as people on the mainland.”

The team is undertaking a tour of islands and developing a series of online ‘Culture Cafes’ to connect islanders working in culture, arts and heritage.

The organisation would like to hear from anyone, particularly island residents, interested in joining them or who would like to hear more about Ràmh, any upcoming events, or the organisation’s other projects.

Visit the CHARTS website here www.chartsargyllandisles.org