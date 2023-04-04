Argyll girls represent in rugby comp

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A hardy team of Argyll girls headed off to take part in the Strathendrick Rugby Club tournament in Fintry, Stirlingshire last weekend.

Despite very muddy conditions underfoot, the team started the tournament well, with an eight-a-side game against a Strathendrick/Hills/GHA combined team, a fast-paced encounter of hard hits and big tackles, with both teams scoring an admirable four tries each.

The team then faced a Lenzie/West combined team in what the ref called ‘one of the best games’ he has ever seen at a tournament.

Lee Buckley, secretary at Mid Argyll RFC, said: “Our girls were unstoppable, taking on the opposition with skill and determination to finish with a well deserved 5-4 win!

“Nell Houston, taking part in her first ever game for Mid Argyll, scored her first try straight off the bat, an amazing achievement!

“Next we took on Cumnock, lending them three players to make it a fantastic game of 10-a-side.

“Game play here was great to watch as our girls were at times head-to-head on opposing teams.

“We finished this game with what could be regarded as a disappointing 6-5 loss, but our loaned players did score four of Cumnock’s six tries – we’ll take that as an overall win for our incredible team!

“This shows brilliant dedication to the game, and the kind of sportsmanship we love to see in our young players, that even at a tournament, they are focused on the team they are playing for.

We ended the day with a full pitch, 13-a-side game against a combined team.

“This was the first full pitch experience for most of the players and we fought hard, walking away with the glory of a 4-2 win.

“The team spirit and passion our girls showed was to be admired.

“It was an incredible day overall from our Argyll team, made up from players in Mid Argyll and Oban.

“Well done to everyone.”