South shinty – 6.4.23

Mowi Premiership

Beauly 3 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

Beauly have made an impressive start to their first season in the Premiership when they won for the second successive match, defeating Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-1 in their 3pm throw up at Braeview Park.

Beauly led through youngster Finlay MacLennan on 22 minutes, but former Kingussie player Chris Holleysong tied the contest at the break with a goal on 35 minutes.

When referee Graeme Irvine awarded Beauly a 56 minute penalty, Jack MacDonald produced his usual deadly finish from the spot.

Robbie Brindle made it 3-1 on 64 minutes to the delight of the home support and Beauly are now the only side in shinty’s top-flight with a 100 per cent record

Newtonmore 3 Kyles Athletic 0

Newtonmore took advantage of Caberfeidh’s defeat to go top the table after beating Kyles Athletic 3-0 at the Eilan.

‘More took the lead with one of the quickest goals of the season. Steven Macdonald won the centre and Declan Brannan sent the ball forward to Craig MacIsaac who turned his marker before slipping the ball by keeper John Whyte. ‘More led with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Iain Robinson made it 2-0 on 55 minutes when he gathered Steven Macdonald’s free-hit before running across the penalty spot and finishing well.

Conor Jones struck a spectacular effort to complete the 3-0 win on 78 minutes. Jones collected a pass in acres of space on the right and when he wasn’t closed down, he crashed the ball high into the net.

Mowi National Division

Inveraray 3 Fort William 2

Inveraray go third in the league after beating Fort William 3-2 in their 3pm throw up at the Winterton.

Campbell Watt on 48 minutes, former first team manager Ruaraidh Graham on 72 minutes and Fraser Watt counted for Inveraray with Victor Smith scoring both Fort goals.

Inveraray first team coach John Smylie was delighted with the determination and commitment shown by his players. He said: “The boys were told before the game to be at it from the first minute and keep the ball moving quickly, and they did just that which always made us a threat when we were attacking.

“Our midfield and defence put in the hard graft with lots of skill involved as well so overall, it was a good team performance.”

Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup – First Round

Section 3

Kilmory 5 Lochaber 0

Kilmory were 5-0 winners against the Lochaber second team in their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park. The early exchanges were even before Bruce Johnston gave the hosts a 27 minute lead.

Kilmory had chances to add to their lead before the break and although Lochaber were strong after the restart, Kilmory benefited from an own goal on 73 minutes.

Kilmory scored three more times late in the tie to put gloss on the win. Davie MacAlister added a third on 85 minutes with Alex Cunningham’s late brace coming on 89 minutes and then again five minutes into stoppage time.

Section 4

Kyles Athletic 1 Bute 1 (Bute won 2-1 on penalties)

It took a penalty shoot-out to separate the Kyles Athletic seconds and the Bute seconds in their 3pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles included both Thomas Whyte and Gordon Whyte but they fell behind on eight minutes when David Whitelaw scored.

However, ever-green Roddy McColl levelled on 76 minutes, sending the ball low into the corner of the goal following a good run forward by Roan MacVicar.

With no further scoring, referee Craig Scott took the tie to an extra-time period and when that failed to separate the sides, they lined up for a penalty shoot-out. In the end, Roddy McColl was the only player to convert for Kyles whilst Bute pair Neil McKirdy and Ryan Tierney netted with their keeper Gordon Currie playing his part, saving two of Kyles Athletic’s penalties.

Inveraray 4 Strachur-Dunoon 2

David MacPherson and Ewan Donnan both scored twice as the Inveraray juniors beat Strachur-Dunoon 4-2 in their noon throw up which was moved from the Winterton to the Dunoon Stadium.

The sides were paired at the same stage in last year’s competition when it took an Allan MacDonald’s goal in extra-time to see Inveraray through.

David MacPherson put Inveraray in control with early goals on 13 and 15 minutes. His first was a tap-in from close range whilst the second took a slight deflection on its way by the keeper.

Strachur-Dunoon’s Sam Bulloch pulled a goal back on 37 minutes to make it 2-1 at the break.

Inveraray’s Ewan Donnan scored twice in last year’s tie between the sides and he did so again with goals on 76 and 79 minutes.

When referee Cat Whyte awarded the visitors a penalty in the final minute, Ian MacLennan made it 4-2 from the spot.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Tayforth 1

The Glasgow Mid Argyll juniors defeated Tayforth 2-1 at Peterson Park. All the goals came in the second half with Andy McGhee on 53 minutes and Ross Brown on 73 minutes putting GMA two up.

Tayforth’s Michael MacLeod halved the deficit on 81 minutes.

WCA Round Up

There was another busy Women’s Camanachd Association schedule with most matches taking place on Sunday April 2.

Mowi National Division

Lochaber 1 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

League leaders Lochaber dropped their first point of the season, drawing 1-1 with Glasgow Mid Argyll in their 2.30pm throw up at Spean Bridge.

Leah Maxtone scored for Lochaber with Kirsty Rodgers replying for Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Mowi South Division 2

Tayforth were awarded the points when Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds were unable to raise a team for their match at Peffermill. Meanwhile, Ardnamurchan’s 3pm throw up with Dunadd at Strontian was postponed due to illness and the match will be rescheduled.