New faces boost Argyll TSI board

News that two new trustees have joined the board of Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI), heralds ambitious plans for the area’s charities

David Watt, CEO of national charity Arts and Business Scotland and Michelle Mundie, who is head of Argyll Community Housing Association, now take the board’s membership up to seven.

Argyll and Bute TSI supports charities, social enterprises and community groups to grow, prosper and thrive so that they may better serve the communities of Argyll and Bute.

Pete McDill, chairman of trustees, said: “All charities need skilled and committed trustees and I am really pleased that Michelle and David have been able to commit the time from their successful careers to support Argyll and Bute TSI on the next stage of our journey.

“With the cost-of-living crisis having an impact on all sections of our community it is even more imperative that we extend our services to support local charities and community groups.”

David Watt added: “I believe that the arts, heritage and culture play a critical role in building vibrant and connected communities, and I look forward to leveraging this experience to support the Third Sector Interface.”

TSI chief executive Takki Sulaiman said: “At TSI we know we need to add to our range of services for local charities, social enterprises and community groups.

“New tools for supporting volunteers and evaluating the deep positive impact that charities have on our communities are in development on top of our work with partner agencies at a local and national level.

“Michelle and David bring skills, networks and experience that will help us continue to develop our services to local groups and we look forward to their contribution over the coming years.”