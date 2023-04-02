Argyll gets a share of CalMac community fund

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CalMac Community Fund has announced a fresh round of awards of up to £2,000 each to local causes across Argyll.

Beneficiaries include a parent and children’s group on Islay and a warm space project at Iona Village Hall.

Since it was set up in 2019, the CalMac Community Fund The Fund has made 258 awards benefiting over 11,000 people.

Rhinns Bumps, Babies and Beyond on Islay will use its share of funding to keep providing a place for parents and their little ones to meet.

Mary Redman from the group said: “The award will allow us to continue to provide a place for mothers and young children to meet, make new friendships and tackle social isolation in the rural community. Being a new parent can be lonely in normal times, but especially so after lockdown and enforced social distancing. Our group was set up in 2021 following the pandemic and subsequent baby boom!”

Iona Village Hall’s Island Living Room project has also got a share of the latest funding. Money will go towards the three to five drop-in sessions it runs every week, giving islanders the chance to spend time in a heated community space, either to work, socialise or just relax away from cold homes which are often hard to heat.

Other successful groups in Argyll and Bute include: Lismore Gaelic Heritage Centre; Lorn and Oban Healthy Options; MacDougall and Dunollie Preservation Trust; Argyll Wellbeing Hub; Hebridean Pursuits Outdoor Learning; Pennyghael Community Hall; Comunn Gaidhealach Mhuile; Solar Tiree; Oban Youth Café; Campbeltown Picture House; Islay and Jura Community Enterprise; Kintyre Recycling; Tarbert Soup Group; Islay Natural History Trust; Jura Playground Association; Cove and Kilcreggan Youth Café.

Gordon McKillop, CalMac’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, said: “Our Community Fund continues to deliver impactful outcomes and we are excited to see the difference made by these new awards.”

Helen Wray, Head of Programmes at Foundation Scotland, added: “The importance of supporting small grassroots community groups and charities to meet the needs and rise in demand they are seeing in their local communities is hugely important particularly as the cost of living is rising and more people are struggling. It is always impressive how local communities respond to changing needs and this funding will make a real difference to the lives of people living in Clyde and Hebrides communities.”

Caption: Members of Iona Village Hall celebrating receiving a share of the latest round of CalMac community funding

