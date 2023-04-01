All the fun of the Fèis an Tairbeart

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fèis an Tairbert celebrated another great weekend of music, learning and Gaelic with a two-day traditional skills extravaganza.

Held on March 25 and 26, learners were welcomed to the Templars Hall in Tarbert for taster sessions in guitar, percussion and fiddle.

This was followed by face-to-face lessons with Treòir tutors Niamh MacKaveney, Callum McIlroy and Alicia Chapple, who worked with Treòir pupils both in individual lessons and group sessions.

The Treòir project offers online one-to-one music lessons out of school hours with a variety of instruments such as fiddle, clàrasach, keyboard and singing.

It is run and coordinated by a group of fèis volunteers and aims to provide music tuition to children in rural areas.

The Treòir pupils enjoyed working one-to-one with their tutors and some stayed to take part in the group sessions.

The pupils enjoyed the opportunity to play in a group, given the typically social genre traditional music is.

The group work sessions were aimed at older more advanced pupils, and there was brilliant mix of older pupils and Treòir pupils playing together as fèis is all about collaboration and working together through music.

A fèis spokesperson said: “A highlight of the weekend was the clàrsach workshop where parents and pupils learned about the care and maintenance of their instruments.

“We want to give many thanks to our wonderful tutors, volunteers, pupils and parents and especially to Tony Jones, who has been a massive help on the lead up to the fèis weekend, from repairing clàrsachs to setting up music tech.”

Fèis an Tairbeirt held the second of its music tech days where learners from Clachan Primary School, Achahoish Primary School and Tarbert Primary 7s worked with Finlay Wells and Jacob Hallett on the use of music technology to create and explore modern technology with traditional music.