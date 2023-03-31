Your photographs – March 31 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Alan Frew was driving through Ardrishaig on a still clear night in February when he noticed some logging activity at the pier under flood lights, so he stopped to take an eye-catching photograph using a long exposure to pick up the trail of the car lights. Taken on a Nikon D7200, 18-300 lens, with the camera balance on a fence post to allow the long exposure!
If you have a photograph you would like to share, send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk