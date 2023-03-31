Prayers answered at Kilberry

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

For those who live in remote South Knapdale, news that Kilberry Church is to become their very own village hall must be an answer to their prayers.

Until now, people living in that spot along Kilberry Road have had to travel a round trip of about 30 miles to get to the hall at Ormsary or to Tarbert for events and entertainment.

Thanks and credit to a fabulous foursome, with community backing, who set up charitable trust Kilberry 1821 and negotiated a purchase from the Church of Scotland to save the building from falling into the hands of private buyers on the open market.

This way, the building will benefit the community by putting on all sorts of events that will bring people together – building up resilience and breaking down any isolation and loneliness that can be felt by those living in such a secluded spot.

Live music, art exhibitions, dances and talks are just some of the ideas so far for activities and projects that will hopefully be enthusiastically supported by the good people living along Kilberry Road and others.

In turn, the expectation is that these events will help make money, boosted by donations, to help with the running costs of this wholesome and nurturing new venture.

Best of luck Kilberry 1821!