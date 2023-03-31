Ormsary gamekeeper fundraiser raises over £10,000

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A fundraising day inspired by the death of a head gamekeeper at the Ormsary Estate has raised more than £10,000 for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust.

Around 500 visitors attended a day of events at the estate near Lochgilphead on Saturday March 25, with donations still coming in.

The fundraising efforts were inspired by the support provided by the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust (GWT) when head gamekeeper at Ormsary, Jonathan Graham died three years ago.

Mr Graham lost his life in a car accident in January 2019 and the GWT helped his wife, three children, friends and colleagues at the time.

The CEO of GWT, Helen Benson, said: “As representatives of the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust we were delighted to see so many of the community coming together to support the Ormsary Clay Shoot and Ceilidh.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone and more than £10,000 was absolutely amazing.

“These funds will help us continue our support of gamekeepers and their families, including keeping in touch and assistance for heating, and living well for young families, the lonely, isolated and the elderly.”

Lisa McShane, finance assistant for Hendrix Genetics, which is based on the estate, and her partner and Ormsary head gamekeeper Jamie Reid helped Mr Graham’s widow, Anna, organise the fundraising day.

It involved a clay pigeon shooting competition and several stalls offering activities, such as face painting and target shooting, with the day finishing with a ceilidh and an auction.

In a post on the Ormsary clay pigeon shoot and ceilidh Facebook page, Ms Graham said: “Absolutely believe there is no better way to honour Jonny’s memory than to get everyone together in aid of a great cause and making lots of money to help others in need.

“Those who knew him would know he would always be the first to offer help to anyone who needed it.

“Truly amazing to see so many people on the estate getting involved in everything that was happening through the day. The stall holders were amazing. The bouncy castle was brilliant and Funky Chicken Fun was an absolute trooper, painting faces all day.

“There are so many people who helped to make the day happen. Those who donated cakes, days shooting, fishing and holidays to auction, raffle donations, everyone who helped in preparation for the day and on the day itself.

“And to everyone who parted with their money on the day for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust. We absolutely couldn’t have done it without you. You are all amazing. Our grand total for the day, including money coming from the auction is £10,128.96.”

More information about the work the GWT does is available from its website and they can be contacted for assistance on Jamie’s Helpline by calling 0300 1233088.