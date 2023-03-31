Letters to the editor – March 31 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A charity’s thanks

On behalf of Lochgilphead and District Macmillan Cancer Support fundraising committee I would like to express our sincere thanks to the people of Mid Argyll who have so generously supported our fundraising efforts over the last year be it baking, helping at events or financial donations, especially given the current economic climate.

A special thank you must go to the bereaved families and friends who donate to Macmillan at their most challenging and distressing times.

Using technology, people are able to donate via QR codes. This is credited directly to our account. As a committee we are not always aware who has donated via this method so apologies if you do not receive a personal thank you.

We now have a Facebook page on which details of events will be advertised. You can also contact us on messenger.

Our next fundraiser will be an Easter egg hunt on Friday April 7 at Barnluasgan Loch.

Thank you all.

Cathy Robertson, chairperson

Marine plans must be dropped

The new First Minister has been urged to make one of his first jobs scrapping controversial proposals to cut off 10 per cent of Scotland’s waters from fishing.

Plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas would harm the fishing sector and damage coastal communities.

The contentious HPMA proposals would ban fishing in certain areas, and is being opposed by a number of organisations, including local authorities and the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

I have written to the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, to have a rethink on that element of the Bute House Agreement made with the Greens, and stand up for communities across the Highlands and Islands in the process.

We all want to do more to protect our environment, but I believe that these plans could have a catastrophic impact for our fishing industry, particularly the nephrops sector, and have a negative effect on many costal communities.

The commitment may well have been made as part of the Bute House Agreement.

But many of my constituents, as well as a number of organisations and businesses, have expressed legitimate and significant concerns about the unintended consequences.

I appreciate Humza Yousaf is just in the door, but dropping these plans would be a sign to the people of the Highlands and Islands that he is on their side.

The Scottish Government must look towards evidence-based ways of protecting and enhancing our marine environment, while also supporting our vital and varied fishing industry and coastal communities in general.

Donald Cameron, Highlands and Islands MSP

Get active for Age Scotland

Age Scotland is asking people in the Highlands and Islands to get active this April to help the charity in its work to tackle loneliness and isolation among older people.

The Spring Into Action fundraiser invites participants to be active every day in April doing an activity of their choice. Options include, but are not limited to, running, cycling, skipping or walking.

Money raised throughout Spring Into Action month will be used to fund vital services including the free Age Scotland helpline and friendship line which is available to older people, their family and carers to offer information, advice, support and friendship.

Research shows that more than 100,000 older people in Scotland feel lonely all or most of the time.

Callers to our friendship line have said that they feel better after having spoken to one of our friendly advisors.

One caller said: “Thank you so much for being there for me this morning you have no idea how much it meant to have an adult conversation…the lady was the first person I had spoken to properly for seven weeks.”

Money raised through Spring Into Action will allow more friendship calls to be made to older people in need.

We know that chronic loneliness is extremely bad for older people’s health, bringing with it an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and depression.

Tackling loneliness and isolation is a central part of our work and we hope that as many people as possible will Spring Into Action this April to raise money to help fund this vital service and allow us to be there for older people when they really need us.

To sign up to Spring Into Action go to https://agescotland.enthuse.com/cf/spring-into-action-47192

Mark O’Donnell, chief executive of Age Scotland