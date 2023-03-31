Harbour cafe spot under offer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Ardrishaig cafe which is under offer to let could yet have a role to play in the regeneration of the surrounding area.

That is the view of Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand, who believes the reopening of the Steamer Terminal as a cafe, owned by Scottish Canals, bringing another hospitality option near the regenerated village waterfront, could rejuvenate the area.

Owned by Scottish Canals – which oversees the nearby nine-mile Crinan Canal – the use of the building does not include the upper level, or first floor, which is currently occupied by employees from the national canal body.

Councillor Philand said: “For someone to take over there and establish another eatery, would be brilliant to see.

“A lot of public money has been spent on the building and for it to go to rack and ruin would be another ‘hard luck story’.

“A new business there would tie in with the regeneration of the area.

“It is an inviting space with a big car park that could welcome visitors and encourage them to enjoy the beauty of Ardrishaig and its canal and harbour.”

Letting agent Ryden described the premises as: “A rare opportunity to secure a fully fitted, licenced cafe in a stunning waterfront location within the popular tourist location of Ardrishaig.

“The former terminal cafe has 40 covers and function space, with additional seating for 50 covers.

“The property benefits from an external seating area and dedicated car parking.

“It is available for immediate occupation with rates relief to qualifying tenants.”