From our Files – March 31 2023

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday March 29 2013

Stranded couple forced to sleep in car for two nights

A couple were forced to spend two nights sleeping in their car in Tarbert after being stranded by the storm that close the road to their Kintyre home.

Beverly Allan and Jim Cooper became stranded in the Loch Fyne village on Saturday evening after the A83 was closed at Clachan, putting paid to their journey home to Southend from Coldstream in the Borders.

Seeking refuge in hotels and guesthouses, the couple were turned away from as they were already full with other stranded motorists and people working for the emergency services.

Speaking to The Advertiser, Beverly said the pair spent their afternoons in hotel bars but were forced to sleep in the car overnight.

Luckily the pair had plenty of clothes in the car as they had been on a long trip.

Beverly said: ‘We piled on the clothes and turned the car heater on every now and again in a bit to keep warm but it was really uncomfortable being in the car for so many hours. There were a lot of people in the car park in a similar situation and we were disappointed the public toilets were not left open and there was no one coming to see if we were okay.’

Beverly and her partner Jim, both 53, said the journey, which normally takes five hours turned into a three day trip.

‘We had checked the weather before setting off and there was nothing like this otherwise we would’ve stayed put,’ Beverly said. ‘When we got to the West Coast the weather just changed. When w got to Clachan on Tuesday it was completely different to Tarbert; there must have been about 15 feet of snow.’

The ordeal continued for Beverly and Jim as when they eventually reached their Southend home it was without power.

Beverly said: ‘It is nice to be home again and we’ve got the fire burning but we are still without power.

‘We hope it is going to come back on soon as there’s quite a few elderly people living here.’

Asked why the toilets were closed, a spokesman for the council said: ‘We had to make sure all staff and resources were used where they were most needed.’

Wind farm boss takes the helm of community snowplough

The assistant farm manager of Ormsary Estate found himself at the centre of an emergency operation at the weekend as he was tasked with driving the Allt Dearg Community Wind Farm snowplough.

Donald MacNicol travelled the length of Kintyre on Saturday and Sunday rescuing council staff stuck in a snowdrift, helping with emergency evacuations and getting the A83 open for traffic.

The Ormsary man, who had never driven the snowplough before, took to the wheel on Saturday morning after a council snowplough got stuck on the Kilberry Road.

‘When I got there they asked me to come down to Clachan so I went down to help clear the road,’ he said.

Donald, who had been cleaning up the Kilberry Road from 7 am on Saturday, worked tirelessly in Kintyre, only returning home at 10 pm. He was out again helping in Clachan and Southend on Sunday.

He said: ‘I went to Southend where I believe a woman had taken ill. The Coastguard needed access to her house so the helicopter could come and lift her.’

Donald added: ‘I was happy to go; it is human instinct that takes over, you help someone if you can.’

The community wind farm purchased a snowplough in December thinking that the machine would allow engineers to access the site in severe weather.

James Lithgow from Ormsary Community Wind Farmers said: ‘We are delighted the snowplough came in useful.’

The wind farm, which suffered one broken turbine over the weekend, was back in operation on Tuesday.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 4 2003

Town houses its young homeless

High Bank Park, Lochgilphead is to be the location of Mid Argyll’s new house for homeless people.

Homeless association Blue Triangle and Argyll and Bute Council have joined forces to acquire the property, which received its first residents last week.

Blue Triangle has rehoused homeless people all over Scotland for the past 28 years and will give these young people living there help in learning to cook, clean and look after themselves.

Representatives of Blue Triangle, Lochgilphead Community Council and Argyll and Bute Council met at the property as it came in to use for the first time.

Yvonne Willan, Argyll and Bute housing officer said: ‘This project has been developed by Argyll and Bute Council in partnership with Blue Triangle in response to the housing, care and support needs of young, vulnerable homeless individuals in the Mid Argyll area. The project is part of the council’s corporate strategy to resolve and prevent youth homelessness.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday April 1 1983

Busy week for school choir

Last week was the most demanding and busiest so far for Lochgilphead high School Choir.

On Tuesday the group of young singers, and conductor Mrs Sheila McCallum, give a concert in the packed church hall where they showed their versatility by performing choral items, vocal and instrumental solos, duets and ensembles.

Or Wednesday evening they travelled to Edinburgh to compete the next day as one of the eight Scottish finalists in the competition organised by Granada TV to find the top school choir in Britain.

The honour of reaching such a privileged company after only two years’ existence was rewarded as much as anything by staying in a luxury West End hotel as guests of Granada TV.

They were competing against a list of finalists that read like the Who’s Who of the best Scottish schools: Edinburgh Academy, George Watson’s, Fettes College, Dollar Academy, Saint Margaret’s Aberdeen, Balfron Academy and Ayr Academy, so Lochgilphead high school has clearly as established clearly its musical reputation.

The Scottish finals of any competition must bring out exceptional standards of performance and although the adjudicator said that the high school’s interpretation of the Dirge for Fidele had a truly magical quality, the two choirs chosen to go forward to Manchester were Edinburgh and Belfron academies.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday April 2 1963

Beekeepers meet at Lochgilphead

The annual general meeting of the Mid Argyll Beekeepers Association was held in the Institute, Lochgilphead on March 21.

Mr John L McGregor presided and the secretary, Mr WS Stewart gave a resume of the past year’s activities.

As treasurer he also wrote out the financial statement which showed that the funds of the Association were in a healthy state.

It was agreed once again to sponsor the honey classes at the Mid Argyll Agricultural Show and in an effort to attract new members to reduce the annual subscription of the association to 7/6 (37.5 pence)

Office bearers elected for the ensuing year were: president, Mr EC McInnes; secretary and treasurer Mr R Granger; with committee members G Richie, R Keith, C Ferguson, J MacArthur and Colonel G H Venables.

Mr McGregor, of the county beekeeping advisory service, gave the final talk in a series of lectures on beekeeping.

This dealt with this summer management of the bees and he felt that bigger crops of honey could be procured by careful management of bees.

For his lectures and for all the deep interest he has taken in the association during the past winter, Mr McGregor was warmly thanked by the new president Mr E Campbell MacInnes.