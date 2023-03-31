Flagship piping show’s swansong

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The flagship piping programme of BBC Radio Scotland is to be shelved after its final edition tomorrow (Saturday April 1).

Weekly live programme Pipeline has been cancelled by BBC Scotland bosses, despite a petition at grassroots piping level that that gained worldwide traction – and more than 10,000 signatures – and a Scottish Parliament hearing around the future of the programme.

The traditional music offering is said to be moving to a new programme that will be a translated and adapted version of the network’s existing Gaelic-language “Crunluath”.

Mid Argyll PB pipe major Stephen Clark previously expressed to the Advertiser that the BBC’s range of live piping programme, which includes the flagship Pipeline programme on BBC Radio Scotland, should be retained in full.

He said at the time: “Pipeline has been a mainstay on BBC Radio Scotland for decades and for many, myself included, an introduction to not only pipe band music, but top level solo playing and folk music.

“Traditionally, Scottish-centered arts such as piping and drumming, plus many others, should not be excluded from the mainstream media outlets – if anything they should be encouraged and put out more.”