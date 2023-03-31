Careers fayre for secondary pupils

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Young people from Tarbert Academy and Lochgilphead High School learned about some of the potential work and study options available to them at a careers fayre in the North Kintyre school.

Held last Friday, Neil McKnight, Tarbert Academy headteacher, was delighted with the vibrant atmosphere created, with the school abuzz with employers from all corners of Argyll and further afield, and the two schools’ S3-S6 pupils keen to learn about potential career and further study options.

He said: “I am delighted to have employers show the opportunities that are available to young people.

“There is a great atmosphere about the place, it is very busy but efficiently run with different year groups arriving at different times.

“Eighteen businesses have been represented and I hope the students could take advantage of that today.”

Suzi Thomson, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) co-ordinator for Tarbert Academy as well as for Campbeltown Grammar and Islay High School, spoke about the purpose of the fair from both pupils’ and employers’ perspectives.

She told the Advertiser: “The value of this fayre is to make the students aware of the many businesses and industries operating with their area and further afield in Argyll.

“There are some hidden gems exhibiting here, such as Midton Acrylics which is a significant private employer in Mid Argyll, an example of a local business but with many roles.

“The emphasis in the workplace has changed, too – there is a huge demand for vocational workers with a focus on STEM areas (science, technology, engineering and maths).

“Not so long ago the focus was heavily on the university pathway on leaving school, the thought process being that you had to have a degree.

“Now, it is clear that you are never too old to change your career – and it is important that young people leaving school have a clear idea of the different options out there for them.”

Kay Johnston, careers advisor with Skills Development Scotland, also represented on the day, said: “This has been a great opportunity for young people to come and meet employers, and to give them a more real-life idea and experience of potential career paths.”

The emergency services were also represented at the fayre including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, for those thinking about working and studying to consider joining an emergency service.

Aggie Dennis, watch commander at Tarbert community fire station, said: “In Tarbert we have reached out to employers to make them more aware of the responsibility which potential recruits will have while in their employ.

“We respond to various types of incident, any time of day or night, all-year round, and often work with other emergency services.

“Being a firefighter instills discipline and a pride in serving the community you live in, and we wanted to reach out to young people who might wish to wait in the area, or return to it, to show what serving as a firefighter can do for them, and what an important service it is for their area.”