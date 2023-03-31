Body found in search for missing former holiday park boss

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Netherlands police have called off the search for a missing Port Ban man after finding his body yesterday afternoon.

Jonathan Sheldrick , 68 and a former director manager of Port Ban Caravan Park, disappeared on Sunday from Landal Recreation Park De Bloemert in Midlaren where he was staying with his wife.

Extensive searches of nearby woodland and water were carried out by police and volunteers after he failed to return from a walk.

His body was found in a waterway, his family told The Argyllshire Advertiser.

A Dutch police spokesperson said yesterday: “At the end of the afternoon we found a deceased person near the Bloemert in Midlaren. It turns out to be the missing man we’ve been looking for for several days.”

Investigations will now be carried out into his death.

Caption: Jonathan Sheldrick went missing from a holiday park in Midlaren, Netherlands, on Sunday

