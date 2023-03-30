Former boss of Port Ban Caravan Park goes missing abroad

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Concerns are growing for the former director manager of Port Ban Caravan Park who has gone missing in the Netherlands.

Jonathan Sheldrick, 68, was last seen on Sunday at Landal Recreation Park De Bloemert in Midlaren.

Dutch police have carried out extensive searches of nearby woodland and water with no sign of him so far.

Efforts to find Mr Sheldrick from Kilberry have also been joined by up to 70 people as part of a voluntary search group.

Mr Sheldrick’s family said he left the leisure park, where he was staying with his wife, to go for a walk and had not taken anything with him that would suggest he was planning on staying away.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing an orange jacket, burgundy colored sweater, gray trousers and brown mountain boots.

An appeal for information is due to go out on Dutch TV today, said a family member.

Police Scotland also visited Mr Sheldrick’s house in Kilberry on Wednesday, the family told The Argyllshire Advertiser.

Police Scotland would not comment on another force’s enquiry.

If you have any information on Mr Sheldrick’s whereabouts, call the Dutch police on +31793459876.

Caption: Jonathan Sheldrick went missing for a holiday park in Midlaren, Netherlands, on Sunday

