Port trip bittersweet for table-toppers Star

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

SAFL Premier Division

Port Glasgow AFC 3-3 Lochgilphead Red Star

Red Star travelled to Parklea on Saturday to play Port Glasgow and were disappointed to only return with a point despite another spirited late comeback.

The game started well enough for the visitors when Ciaran McPhie headed home the opening goal after four minutes as his header connected with an excellent delivery from Craig Millar to put Star 0-1 up.

The home side, who have only lost once at home all season, came back in spirited fashion and were level after 20 minutes from the penalty spot.

Craig Aitken was the unlucky Star defender to be penalised when on the follow through of his clearance the Port striker made contact with his boot and the referee pointed to the spot.

The Port forward stepped up and finished nicely to make it 1-1.

Port got themselves in front just before the break when Star failed to clear from a cross ball and the ball was bundled into the net to give Star yet another uphill task as they trailed 2-1 at half time.

Into the second half and Star began to turn the screw forcing the Port Glasgow number one into making some smart saves before Aaron Moore was on hand to fire his low shot into the bottom corner after some good set up play from Craig Millar to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining.

Port Glasgow edged back in front soon after, however, when their striker rose highest to beat Leon Murphy to the ball and send a looping header into the next to make the score 3-2.

Red Star weren’t finished and were level through a penalty of their own when McPhie was taken out in the box; despite having his initial effort saved the striker steadied himself to finish well on the rebound and the sides were level at 3-3 going into the last five minutes.

It was Star who had the chances to force a winner with McPhie unlucky to see his effort come crashing back off the bar before a heavy touch spurned Ruaridh Green’s chances of scoring the winner on his Red Star debut.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Red Star play their penultimate game of the league season as they welcome Dunoon to the Joint Campus 3G, where a victory is required to keep the pressure on title favourites Arthurlie at the top of the table.

Kick off is 1pm.