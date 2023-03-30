Ministerial role for Argyll MSP

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto from Islay has been appointed the Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s new ministerial team.

Consisting of 10 Cabinet Secretaries, including the First Minister, the Scottish Cabinet will be supported by 18 Junior Ministers.

The new Minister for Transport, taking over from the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth, is Kevin Stewart, SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central.

Mr Stewart, who served as Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning from 2016 to 2021, is now in charge of fixing the ferry crisis.

Mairi Gougeon, SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns, remains the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.

Lorna Slater, the Green MSP for Lothian, remains Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, and in charge of the Deposit Return Scheme.

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick becomes the new Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees.

Ms Minto, who lives on Islay, takes over from the previous Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Maree Todd, who becomes the new Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport.

Ms Minto will report to the new Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Michael Matheson MSP.

She said: “It is a huge honour to have been asked to serve the people of Scotland as the Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health by our new First Minister. I am extremely humbled and very excited to be working closely with the Michael Matheson MSP and Maree Todd MSP in this portfolio.

“My thanks to my fantastic constituency team who will continue to help me support my constituents in Argyll & Bute.”

Ms Minto was an early supporter of Mr Yousaf’s bid to become SNP leader and First Minister, saying: “The next leader of the SNP needs to be able to unite our party and country on the SNP’s vision for independence in Europe. I believe Humza Yousaf has the experience, passion and skill-set required to lead us to that vision.”

The New Cabinet and Ministers

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Minister for Drugs and Alcohol Policy Elena Whitham

Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn

Minister for Cabinet and Parliamentary Business George Adam

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison

Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance Tom Arthur

Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning Joe FitzPatrick

Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Michael Matheson

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto

Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd

Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth

Minister for Children, Young People and Keeping the Promise Natalie Don

Minister for Higher and Further Education; and Minister for Veterans Graeme Dey

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart

Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Neil Gray

Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Richard Lochhead

Minister for Energy Gillian Martin

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition) Lorna Slater

Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights (who will also work alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice) Patrick Harvie

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon

Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson

Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Christina McKelvie

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville

Minister for Equalities, Migration and Refugees Emma Roddick

Minister for Housing Paul McLennan

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown

Parliament will be asked to approve the new Ministerial appointments on Thursday. A more detailed breakdown of ministerial responsibilities will be confirmed in due course.