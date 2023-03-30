Champs crowned on winter league closer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As the curtain closed on another very successful Lochgilphead Golf Club winter league, the Club Championship, Duffers Derby and the Doubles were all played to a conclusion.

Played on a day full of sunshine, Ross ‘The Boss’ Sinclair took the Championship Trophy as well as the League trophy; David Philips was victorious in the knockout cup; Donald Carmichael won the Duffers Derby; and Ross Sinclair and Tom (TC) Campbell won the doubles trophy just pipping Donald Carmichael and Raymond Flanagan on the countback.

Special thanks went to everyone who brought along food and to James Scott for opening the bar and keeping everyone’s glasses topped up.

A club spokesperon said: “Here is to the start of the new season April 1.

“The course is looking good, so here’s to a successful 2023-24 season, and we are

already looking forward to the commencement of winter league for 2023-24.”

Captain Eddie Shaw said: “There are a number of new members joined and previous members re-joining.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors as well as those wishing to start golfing,

however, for those who still feel a bit apprehensive, we will be offering taster sessions, also to encourage more girls and women to play the course, and Ali Turner will be running his junior section after the Easter holidays, ably supported by Eilidh Flanagan.

“There are plans to develop a practise area, where those who need to, can.”